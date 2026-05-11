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The shape of shipbuilding for the US Navy | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.12.26
The shape of shipbuilding for the US Navy | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.12.26
Prominent shipbuilders lay out their ideas for meeting the U.S. Navy’s demand for faster production at Sea-Air-Space 2026. Plus, Anduril’s new subsea drone.
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