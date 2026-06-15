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A personal periscope for special forces divers?
A personal periscope for special forces divers?
At SOF Week in Tampa, Fla., Dark Blue displays its suite of special forces-focused underwater gear, including sonar and a mini-periscope.
2 hours ago
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