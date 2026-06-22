Sections
Search
Sections
Sections
AI & ML
Unmanned
Battlefield Tech
Space
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
Opinion
Search
Close
AI & ML
Unmanned
Show Unmanned sub sections
Robotics
Battlefield Tech
Show Battlefield Tech sub sections
Hypersonics
JADC2 & Comms
IT/Networks
Space
Information Warfare
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
Show Industry sub sections
3D Printing
Videos
Opinion
Show Opinion sub sections
The Compass
Native
Events Calendar
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Teledyne Flir unveils the First Look: a throwable, tracked drone
Teledyne Flir unveils the First Look: a throwable, tracked drone
The drone and sensor company debuts a new terrestrial drone controlled by the same system that drives the Black Hornet mini aerial drone.
19 hours ago
Latest Videos
Fighter drones and a look at the new Global War on Terror memorial | Headlines
Throwable ground drones and new long-range munitions | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.22.26
Retirement Readiness: Where Do You Stand? – Money Minute
Avoid benefits buyout scams | Headlines from MOAA
Air Force selects General Atomics, Anduril for production contracts on drone wingmen
A first look at the Global War on Terrorism Memorial design
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announces review of US force posture in Europe at G7 summit
Hegseth talks 'NATO 3.0' and global force posture after G7 summit
Underwater special forces gear and long-range JDAMs | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.16.26
College Budgeting With the GI Bill — Money Minute
Taking a defense company through an IPO in the modern era | Defense Dollars
Shield AI shows off the X-BAT, and Boeing tests a long-range JDAM
A personal periscope for special forces divers?
More new tech and gear from Modern Day Marine | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.9.26
Stay on target, even in rough seas with this remote-controlled weapon station from Sig Sauer
Trending Now
The unlikely role of Operation Epic Fury in a Mississippi AI data center lawsuit
Ukraine launches ‘TrophyLab’ platform to share captured Russian weapons with allies
Japan joins the global craze to field interceptor drones
Pentagon to launch ‘Cyber Mastery Incentive Pay’ program
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announces review of US force posture in Europe at G7 summit