Sections
Search
Sections
Sections
AI & ML
Unmanned
Battlefield Tech
Space
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
Opinion
Search
Close
AI & ML
Unmanned
Show Unmanned sub sections
Robotics
Battlefield Tech
Show Battlefield Tech sub sections
Hypersonics
JADC2 & Comms
IT/Networks
Space
Information Warfare
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
Show Industry sub sections
3D Printing
Videos
Opinion
Show Opinion sub sections
The Compass
Native
Events Calendar
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Air Force selects General Atomics, Anduril for production contracts on drone wingmen
Air Force selects General Atomics, Anduril for production contracts on drone wingmen
The Air Force moves ahead with two companies for airframes and six more for software development of collaborative combat aircraft.
29 hours ago
Latest Videos
A first look at the Global War on Terrorism Memorial design
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announces review of US force posture in Europe at G7 summit
Hegseth talks 'NATO 3.0' and global force posture after G7 summit
Underwater special forces gear and long-range JDAMs | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.16.26
College Budgeting With the GI Bill — Money Minute
Taking a defense company through an IPO in the modern era | Defense Dollars
Shield AI shows off the X-BAT, and Boeing tests a long-range JDAM
A personal periscope for special forces divers?
More new tech and gear from Modern Day Marine | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.9.26
Stay on target, even in rough seas with this remote-controlled weapon station from Sig Sauer
Belt-fed firepower the size of your M4
New counter-UAS tech - Kongsberg brings new capabilities to existing weapon systems
Best and worst states for military retirees?
What’s Driving Your Credit Card Interest Rate — Money Minute
Game-changing new tech emerges for troops and commands | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.2.26
Trending Now
Renault teams up with Thales to boost France’s drone production
Poland weighs joining X-BAT autonomous vertical-takeoff fighter program
Shield AI shows off the X-BAT, and Boeing tests a long-range JDAM
Pentagon to launch ‘Cyber Mastery Incentive Pay’ program
Underwater special forces gear and long-range JDAMs | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.16.26