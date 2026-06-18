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Hegseth talks 'NATO 3.0' and global force posture after G7 summit
Hegseth talks 'NATO 3.0' and global force posture after G7 summit
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the U.S. would review troop levels across Europe and the Middle East following the gathering of world leaders.
19 hours ago
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