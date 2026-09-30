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Interview: Former Ukraine defense minister launches 'Army of Robots' initiative
Interview: Former Ukraine defense minister launches 'Army of Robots' initiative
Mykhailo Fedorov, former Ukrainian defense minister, launches a defense company with the goal of fielding wide networks of futuristic killer robots and sensors.
8 hours ago
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