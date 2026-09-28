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A new performance evaluation metric, and long-range delivery drones | Headlines
A new performance evaluation metric, and long-range delivery drones | Headlines
The Pentagon announces a new evaluation metric for one-star generals, and a one-way drone for supply delivery gets an upgrade.
4 hours ago
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