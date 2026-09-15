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First look: New designs for Space Force mess dress uniforms include pockets for women
First look: New designs for Space Force mess dress uniforms include pockets for women
Space Force officials showed off new designs for mess dress uniforms for Guardians at a recent conference. The uniforms are still in testing before rollout.
28 hours ago
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