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Pulling duty in the heat? Product lets you put ice on your back, then drink it
Pulling duty in the heat? Product lets you put ice on your back, then drink it
Meet the IcePlate — a container of ice that fits in your body armor plate carrier and promises to cool you for hours… before you drink the contents.
35 hours ago
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