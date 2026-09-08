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Leonardo Rheinmetall Military Vehicles presents Italian army with tank options
Leonardo Rheinmetall Military Vehicles presents Italian army with tank options
Leonardo Rheinmetall Military Vehicles presents the options for tanks it has on offer to the Italian army, plus other products of the budding joint venture.
2 days ago
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