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China copies Pentagon-funded robot dog design in move to own the market | Headlines
China copies Pentagon-funded robot dog design in move to own the market | Headlines
Leveraging its ability to compel its industrial base and history of emulating U.S. defense tech, China makes a move to mass produce quadruped robots.
2 days ago
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