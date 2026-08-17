Sections
Search
Sections
Sections
AI & ML
Unmanned
Battlefield Tech
Space
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
Opinion
Search
Close
AI & ML
Unmanned
Show Unmanned sub sections
Robotics
Battlefield Tech
Show Battlefield Tech sub sections
Hypersonics
JADC2 & Comms
IT/Networks
Space
Information Warfare
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
Show Industry sub sections
3D Printing
Videos
Opinion
Show Opinion sub sections
The Compass
Native
Events Calendar
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Can GLP-1 drugs help curb alcohol use? The VA wants to find out. | MOAA Headlines
Can GLP-1 drugs help curb alcohol use? The VA wants to find out. | MOAA Headlines
The Department of Veterans Affairs will sponsor a trial to see if weight loss drugs can impact alcohol use disorder. That and more in this week’s headlines.
5 hours ago
Latest Videos
DARPA explores novel designs for high-payload drones | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 8.18.26
Business Basics for Veteran Entrepreneurs | Money Minute
Woman arrested after defacing WWII Memorial with graffiti
Army opens military test ranges to private companies to speed innovation
See which design won DARPA’s challenge to make a drone that can carry four times its own weight
Could you make it through Denmark’s bootcamp for civilian conscripts?
The cost of new battleships in a Golden Fleet | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 8.11.26
What does a modern battleship cost? A lot. | Headlines
Big moves in missile production amid stockpile reports | Defense Dollars
What a Clean Title Really Means for Your Wallet
Navy Reserve retention bonuses on the rise | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 8.7.26
Trump forms new commission to address quality of life issues for military spouses
New Navy Reserve bonuses and the Osprey closes a chapter | Headlines
Back to school savings in 60 seconds | Money Minute
Avoid scams that target military members and families | MOAA Updates
Trending Now
Could you make it through Denmark’s bootcamp for civilian conscripts?
Lockheed Martin launches modular missile tech with dedicated ‘storefront’
The cost of new battleships in a Golden Fleet | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 8.11.26
See which design won DARPA’s challenge to make a drone that can carry four times its own weight
Army opens military test ranges to private companies to speed innovation