Sections
Search
Sections
Sections
AI & ML
Unmanned
Battlefield Tech
Space
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
Opinion
Search
Close
AI & ML
Unmanned
Show Unmanned sub sections
Robotics
Battlefield Tech
Show Battlefield Tech sub sections
Hypersonics
JADC2 & Comms
IT/Networks
Space
Information Warfare
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
Show Industry sub sections
3D Printing
Videos
Opinion
Show Opinion sub sections
The Compass
Native
Events Calendar
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Could you make it through Denmark’s bootcamp for civilian conscripts?
Could you make it through Denmark’s bootcamp for civilian conscripts?
Head inside a NATO ally’s program for turning draftees into troops in an intense training regimen intended to create citizen soldiers.
2 days ago
Latest Videos
The cost of new battleships in a Golden Fleet | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 8.11.26
What does a modern battleship cost? A lot. | Headlines
Big moves in missile production amid stockpile reports | Defense Dollars
What a Clean Title Really Means for Your Wallet
Navy Reserve retention bonuses on the rise | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 8.7.26
Trump forms new commission to address quality of life issues for military spouses
New Navy Reserve bonuses and the Osprey closes a chapter | Headlines
Back to school savings in 60 seconds | Money Minute
Avoid scams that target military members and families | MOAA Updates
Step inside the Museum of American Jewish Military History
Navy deploys GARC uncrewed surface vessel in first live-fire exercise
D-Day beaches become UNESCO World Heritage sites
Are changes coming to veterans’ benefits? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.21.26
‘T’ is for troops | Headlines
Could humanoid robots be used to fire mortars? | Defense Dollars
Trending Now
New Navy Reserve bonuses and the Osprey closes a chapter | Headlines
Big moves in missile production amid stockpile reports | Defense Dollars
Could you make it through Denmark’s bootcamp for civilian conscripts?
What does a modern battleship cost? A lot. | Headlines
Back to school savings in 60 seconds | Money Minute