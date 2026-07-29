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Navy deploys GARC uncrewed surface vessel in first live-fire exercise
Navy deploys GARC uncrewed surface vessel in first live-fire exercise
The Navy showed off its first live-fire exercise of the GARC surface vessel in dramatic attack footage on a decommissioned ship.
3 days ago
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