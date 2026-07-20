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Could humanoid robots be used to fire mortars? | Defense Dollars
Could humanoid robots be used to fire mortars? | Defense Dollars
An emerging robotics company talks about how humanoid-style androids could one day do dangerous, simple tasks like breaching doors and firing certain weapons.
27 hours ago
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