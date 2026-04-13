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China draws, strategic, diplomatic lessons from US war with Iran
China draws, strategic, diplomatic lessons from US war with Iran
What kinds of information is being gleaned by the Chinese military as U.S. forces attack a powerful regional power, and how is it reacting?
68 minutes ago
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