Sections
Search
Sections
Sections
AI & ML
Unmanned
Battlefield Tech
Space
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
Opinion
Search
Close
AI & ML
Unmanned
Show Unmanned sub sections
Robotics
Battlefield Tech
Show Battlefield Tech sub sections
Hypersonics
JADC2 & Comms
IT/Networks
Space
Information Warfare
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
Show Industry sub sections
3D Printing
Videos
Opinion
Show Opinion sub sections
The Compass
Native
Events Calendar
Newsletters
Opens in new window
VIDEO: US sub sinks Iranian warship
VIDEO: US sub sinks Iranian warship
In a first since World War II, a U.S. Navy submarine used a torpedo to sink an enemy warship, the Pentagon confirmed Wednesday.
15 hours ago
Latest Videos
Hegseth, Caine lay out Iran goals: “No stupid rules of engagement, no nation-building quagmire.”
CENTCOM releases footage of more strikes in Iran, US assets launching attacks
New military-inspired firearms make debuts | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.3.26
Dental costs, co-pays and patient feedback: Military benefits changes on the horizon
Sig Sauer previews a machine-gun-toting drone and FN updates the SCAR
Carriers in the Middle East and unmanned integration in warfare | Navy updates
Heckler and Koch highlight firearms offerings based on military models
Don’t Get Fooled: How to Recognize and Report Financial Scams — Money Minute
Trump addresses US casualties in Iranian conflict, says there will 'likely be more'
Pentagon releases footage of US fighters, ships launching Operation Epic Fury
US, Israel launch major strikes on Iran in Operation Epic Fury
Leaders look to new methods to retain Navy talent | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.24.26
Quality-of-life improvements crucial for recruiting, keeping younger sailors, leaders say
How to Build Savings When You’re Just Starting Out — Money Minute
More choice, more flexibility: Navy works to retain talent and improve service
Trending Now
Hegseth, Caine lay out Iran goals: “No stupid rules of engagement, no nation-building quagmire.”
CENTCOM releases footage of more strikes in Iran, US assets launching attacks
New military-inspired firearms make debuts | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.3.26
Quality-of-life improvements crucial for recruiting, keeping younger sailors, leaders say
National Guard member’s invention allows cyber warfare training on the go