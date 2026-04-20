Sections
Search
Sections
Sections
AI & ML
Unmanned
Battlefield Tech
Space
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
Opinion
Search
Close
AI & ML
Unmanned
Show Unmanned sub sections
Robotics
Battlefield Tech
Show Battlefield Tech sub sections
Hypersonics
JADC2 & Comms
IT/Networks
Space
Information Warfare
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
Show Industry sub sections
3D Printing
Videos
Opinion
Show Opinion sub sections
The Compass
Native
Events Calendar
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Beating UAV threats starts with time—and better radar
Beating UAV threats starts with time—and better radar
Leonardo DRS explains how radar range and speed are critical to countering UAV threats.
26 hours ago
Latest Videos
DARPA develops synthetic blood for the battlefield | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.21.26
See how synthetic, shelf-stable blood is created in this DARPA lab tour
Newly developed shelf-stable synthetic blood could change battlefield medicine
Startup receives $1.75 billion to fund autonomous maritime development | Defense Dollars
Smart Marketing Moves for Small Businesses — Money Minute
China draws strategic lessons from US war with Iran | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.14.26
China draws, strategic, diplomatic lessons from US war with Iran
Your Future Paycheck: Retirement Savings Explained — Money Minute
The damage from ‘economic weapons’ in global conflict would worsen in a war with China. Here’s how.
For some veterans, it’s retirement benefits vs. VA compensation in a head-shaking battle
How Leonardo DRS is speeding up counter-drone warfare
Medal of Honor recipients recognize citizen heroes for everyday valor
Tax Time Traps to Avoid — Money Minute
New counter-drone systems emerge in the battle to adapt | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.7.26
Counter-drone systems proliferate at AUSA Global Force Symposium 2026
Trending Now
The damage from ‘economic weapons’ in global conflict would worsen in a war with China. Here’s how.
Your Future Paycheck: Retirement Savings Explained — Money Minute
China draws, strategic, diplomatic lessons from US war with Iran
DARPA develops synthetic blood for the battlefield | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.21.26
China draws strategic lessons from US war with Iran | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.14.26