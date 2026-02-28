Sections
Search
Sections
Sections
AI & ML
Unmanned
Battlefield Tech
Space
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
Opinion
Search
Close
AI & ML
Unmanned
Show Unmanned sub sections
Robotics
Battlefield Tech
Show Battlefield Tech sub sections
Hypersonics
JADC2 & Comms
IT/Networks
Space
Information Warfare
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
Show Industry sub sections
3D Printing
Videos
Opinion
Show Opinion sub sections
The Compass
Native
Events Calendar
Newsletters
Opens in new window
US, Israel launch major strikes on Iran in Operation Epic Fury
US, Israel launch major strikes on Iran in Operation Epic Fury
President Trump warns of potential American casualties, tells Iranians to 'take over your government'
23 hours ago
Latest Videos
Pentagon releases footage of US fighters, ships launching Operation Epic Fury
Leaders look to new methods to retain Navy talent | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.24.26
Quality-of-life improvements crucial for recruiting, keeping younger sailors, leaders say
How to Build Savings When You’re Just Starting Out — Money Minute
More choice, more flexibility: Navy works to retain talent and improve service
India buys fighter jets and Lockheed Martin unveils the ‘Lamprey’ | Defense Dollars
Lifting more with lighter drones: DARPA’s challenge | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.17.26
Decode Your College Aid Offer in 60 Seconds — Money Minute
Do you owe taxes on your ‘Warrior Dividend’?
Can ‘garage innovators’ transform military drone resupply? DARPA hopes so
DARPA’s $6.5 million drone resupply challenge: lift more with less
Air Force leaders chart improvements to comms, readiness | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.10.26
Secure Your Finances Before You Deploy — Money Minute
The Golden Dome boom and advances in interceptors | Defense Dollars
Hot optics: Check out the latest sights from SHOT Show 2026
Trending Now
US confirms first combat use of LUCAS one-way attack drone in Iran strikes
More choice, more flexibility: Navy works to retain talent and improve service
How to Build Savings When You’re Just Starting Out — Money Minute
Leaders look to new methods to retain Navy talent | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.24.26
Quality-of-life improvements crucial for recruiting, keeping younger sailors, leaders say