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New counter-drone systems emerge in the battle to adapt | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.7.26
New counter-drone systems emerge in the battle to adapt | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.7.26
Defense companies rush to field new counter-drone systems as Pentagon leaders testify on Capitol Hill. Plus, citizens are honored by Medal of Honor recipients.
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