Sections
AI & ML
Unmanned
Battlefield Tech
Space
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
Opinion
AI & ML
Unmanned
Robotics
Battlefield Tech
Hypersonics
JADC2 & Comms
IT/Networks
Space
Information Warfare
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
3D Printing
Videos
Opinion
The Compass
Native
Events Calendar
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Insight into Marines’ experiences, and groups helping vets | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.15.
Insight into Marines’ experiences, and groups helping vets | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.15.
Defense News Weekly talks with Sebastian Junger about his latest military-centered project, and learn about two groups trying to help vets after service.
25 hours ago
Latest Videos
Sebastian Junger outlines Marines’ experience in new Netflix series ‘Marines’
Harnessing the healing power of dogs for veterans in need
Wounded Navy SEAL Jason Redman on how to move veterans forward
A look into the future of Army technology | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.8.25
Smart Holiday Spending for Those Who Serve — Money Minute
New tech, new weapons, new Army — how to move a force forward
You can’t fight without supplies — a look at a changing Materiel Command
Army aviation changes and AI developments | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.1.25
Goal-Based Saving: A Blueprint for Your Financial Future — Money Minute
What changes are coming to the Army's aviation wing?
How can soldiers leverage AI in the cyber realm?
The Army wants to fight with AI-driven ground systems. Where does development stand?
53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron plane flies into eye of Hurricane Melissa
Piggy Banks to Paychecks: Helping Kids Learn Smart Money Habits — Money Minute
How a movie cinematographer turned aerial filming skills into a Pentagon partnership
Trending Now
Clearing the Fog of War
ICEYE sees role as Europe’s defense space-intelligence linchpin
Anduril, UAE’s Edge unveil transformer drone for hovering, fast flight
New tech, new weapons, new Army — how to move a force forward
Integrating cyber, space, and AI to strengthen homeland defense