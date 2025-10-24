Sections
AI & ML
Unmanned
Battlefield Tech
Space
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
Opinion
AI & ML
Unmanned
Robotics
Battlefield Tech
Hypersonics
JADC2 & Comms
IT/Networks
Space
Information Warfare
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
3D Printing
Videos
Opinion
The Compass
Native
Events Calendar
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Hear from the new TACOM commander at AUSA 2025
Hear from the new TACOM commander at AUSA 2025
Brig. Gen. Beth Behn explains what she's learned from recent visits to Army depots and how the force plans to sustain soldiers' gear for a modern fight.
3 days ago
Latest Videos
Piggy Banks to Paychecks: Helping Kids Learn Smart Money Habits — Money Minute
How a movie cinematographer turned aerial filming skills into a Pentagon partnership
What's on the horizon for the Army's missile contracts?
Missiles, drones and more: The Army takes to the air | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 10.25.25
Plotting the future of drone warfare | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 10.11.25
Detect, identify, track, destroy: improving ways to find and fight drones
A new age of drones emerges on the battlefield
Do European nations have the political firepower to secure their goals?
Defending the defense network from cyber threats: How does the US stack up?
Modernizing the US Navy’s maritime industrial base amid production struggles
Securing the Indo-Pacific amid a volatile U.S.-China relationship
Securing the Indo-Pacific and boosting US shipbuilding | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 10.4.25
Avoid the Autumn Budget Squeeze — Money Minute
Robots, missiles and more at DSEI 2025 | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 9.27.25
Head to the UK for DSEI 2025 to get a look at the latest in robotics tech
Trending Now
Clearing the Fog of War
Singapore launches ‘Battlestar Galactica’-like warship with drones
Detect, identify, track, destroy: improving ways to find and fight drones
Lithuania tests firearms, Swedish missiles against high-speed drones
A new age of drones emerges on the battlefield