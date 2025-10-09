Sections
AI & ML
Unmanned
Battlefield Tech
Space
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
Opinion
AI & ML
Unmanned
Robotics
Battlefield Tech
Hypersonics
JADC2 & Comms
IT/Networks
Space
Information Warfare
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
3D Printing
Videos
Opinion
The Compass
Native
Events Calendar
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Do European nations have the political firepower to secure their goals?
Do European nations have the political firepower to secure their goals?
A panel of experts at DSEI 2025 discusses Europe’s political will to advance military initiatives. Plus, how can Europe secure the Arctic region?
4 days ago
Latest Videos
Plotting the future of drone warfare | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 10.11.25
Detect, identify, track, destroy: improving ways to find and fight drones
A new age of drones emerges on the battlefield
Defending the defense network from cyber threats: How does the US stack up?
Modernizing the US Navy’s maritime industrial base amid production struggles
Securing the Indo-Pacific amid a volatile U.S.-China relationship
Securing the Indo-Pacific and boosting US shipbuilding | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 10.4.25
Avoid the Autumn Budget Squeeze — Money Minute
Robots, missiles and more at DSEI 2025 | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 9.27.25
Head to the UK for DSEI 2025 to get a look at the latest in robotics tech
Engineering the digital backbone of tomorrow's armed services
Are AI tools and processing power a warfighter's new best friend?
Boot Camp for Your Wallet: Financial Tips for New Recruits — Money Minute
British Ajax IFV unveiled: Learn about the Royal Army’s new armored vehicle
Drones, drones, drones: Highlights from DSEI 2025 | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 9.13.25
Trending Now
Clearing the Fog of War
Defending the defense network from cyber threats: How does the US stack up?
AMERGINT buys space-based optics business following UTC-Raytheon merger
Modernizing the US Navy’s maritime industrial base amid production struggles
Securing the Indo-Pacific amid a volatile U.S.-China relationship