Congressman weighs in on U.S. deception capability, and the need to arm Taiwan
Congressman weighs in on U.S. deception capability, and the need to arm Taiwan
Nebraska Republican Representative Don Bacon says the U.S. should immediately arm Taiwan with upgraded weapons as a means to deter Chinese aggression.
11 hours ago
Latest Videos
Where does the defense budget debate stand? Rep. Rob Wittman gives an update
Security expert warns against getting lulled into complacency in the Indo-Pacific
Managing Recurring Expenses Made Easy — Money Minute
China, the Pacific and the challenges of modern security | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 9.6.25
Coast Guard team honored for response to DC air tragedy
First Guardian to graduate from Army Drill Sergeant Academy honored
Rebuilding American sea power
Navy CTO discusses accelerating tech adoption and industry partnerships
Building quantum-safe cyber infrastructure
A conversation with U.S. Representative Rob Wittman
Advancing collective security in the Indo-Pacific
What is a Credit Utilization Ratio? — Money Minute
DARPA programs look to change the face of casualty care in the age of the drones
How DARPA is producing a shelf-stable, transportable blood substitute
Are lantern flies a national security threat?
Trending Now
Space Development Agency demos key space-to-air communications link
Clearing the Fog of War
Trump links Space Command HQ move to Colorado’s ‘crooked’ voting laws
Pentagon unit seeks Ukraine-like conditions for drone testing
NATO takes aim at Russia’s GPS hacking after EU leader’s plane jammed