As recent wars fade away, drive to keep vets issues at the forefront
As the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan fall further into recent history, how do advocates keep veterans issues relevant? The new CEO of IAVA weighs in.
4 days ago
Latest Videos
Iraq and Afghanistan vets issues at the forefront | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 8.9.25
Protect Yourself from Disaster Fraud — Money Minute
Next step for the PACT Act — Iraq and Afghanistan vets watching law’s evolution
Iraq and Afghanistan vets mull VA, Pentagon changes under Trump admin
Defense Leaders Series: Elbit America's Erik Fox talks about the need for constant innovation
Credit on the Mend: How to Keep Improving — Money Minute
What issues are top priority for vet advocacy groups when Congress returns to session?
Veterans of Foreign Wars executive director talks VA communication
How can advocacy groups bring vets' issues to the forefront of public consciousness?
New administration spells changes for vets | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 8.2.25
The U.S. shift towards drone warfare | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.26.25
Are drones the new standard squad weapon?
"Large-scale drone warfare" an eye-opener for Pentagon leaders
How the U.S. military is updating drone defense strategy
Airline pilot explains ‘aggressive maneuver’ to avoid B-52 bomber
New ‘Vulcan’ rocket to fly first military mission next week
Space Force wargame could inform framework for allied info sharing
Clearing the Fog of War
Pentagon unit seeks Ukraine-like conditions for drone testing
