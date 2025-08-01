Sections
How can advocacy groups bring vets' issues to the forefront of public consciousness?
How can advocacy groups bring vets' issues to the forefront of public consciousness?
As a new era of veterans leaves the services, Veterans of Foreign Wars Executive Director Ryan Gallucci discusses how VA care must evolve.
4 days ago
Latest Videos
Defense Leaders Series: Elbit America CEO Eric Fox talks about the need for constant innovation
Credit on the Mend: How to Keep Improving — Money Minute
What issues are top priority for vet advocacy groups when Congress returns to session?
Veterans of Foreign Wars executive director talks VA communication
New administration spells changes for vets | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 8.2.25
The U.S. shift towards drone warfare | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.26.25
Are drones the new standard squad weapon?
"Large-scale drone warfare" an eye-opener for Pentagon leaders
How the U.S. military is updating drone defense strategy
Airline pilot explains ‘aggressive maneuver’ to avoid B-52 bomber
Updates from inside the VA | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.19.25
VA official outlines effort to revitalize electronic health records for veterans
What’s ahead for the VA’s review of its 76,000 contracts?
Deputy VA Secretary: Department looking to attenuate staffing cuts
VA Deputy Secretary Paul Lawrence: ‘Veterans issues are bipartisan’
Trending Now
Poised for growth, Millennium prioritizes efficiency and capacity
Pentagon unit seeks Ukraine-like conditions for drone testing
Space Force preps infrastructure, operators for target-tracking mission
Pentagon taps four commercial tech firms to expand military use of AI
