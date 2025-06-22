Sections
AI & ML
Unmanned
Battlefield Tech
Space
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
Opinion
AI & ML
Unmanned
Robotics
Battlefield Tech
Hypersonics
JADC2 & Comms
IT/Networks
Space
Information Warfare
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
3D Printing
Videos
Opinion
The Compass
Native
Events Calendar
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Seven B-2 bombers, multiple decoys used in "Midnight Hammer" strike on Iranian nuclear facilities
Seven B-2 bombers, multiple decoys used in "Midnight Hammer" strike on Iranian nuclear facilities
Pentagon officials detail the long-range B-2 stealth bomber strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, involving bunker-buster bombs and complex deception.
25 hours ago
Latest Videos
Trump says U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities "a spectacular military success"
Can this gun shoot enemies over a wall? New Marine weapons options
What will the Trump administration's Army look like? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.14.25
Driscoll says the Army has ‘been a bad customer’ in the defense purchasing process
Why the Army is cutting light tanks and other high-price-tag programs
How the new administration is transforming the U.S. Army
Marines show off body armor with lighter vest, plates and more sizes
Take a peek at the “Black Shadow” diver propulsion system for SOF operators
Get hands-on with gas-gun sniper rifles for SOCOM
Can you put a suppressor on a 30mm cannon? One company says yes.
How do you quiet a minigun pouring out 3,000 rounds per minute? Put a huge suppressor on it.
Check out the Gungnir, a variable caliber bullpup rifle design
Minigun and cannon suppressors? Weapons tech goes big | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.6.25
Democratic leader talks VA comms blockade and vets’ care | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.31.25
C4 Conference: Manning the Digital Front Line
Trending Now
York’s experimental communications satellite ready for launch
Eying a Starlink alternative, France to boost Eutelsat stake
The F-117 is the stealthy fighter you can now see for yourself
For Air Force weather experts, the cloud is the future – rain or shine
Pentagon prize challenge seeks ‘ready-now’ uncrewed systems