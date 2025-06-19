Sections
The role of emerging tech and AI in cyber security and defense tech
A panel of C4 and cyber tech experts talks about how emerging AI capability is broadening frontiers in defense… and what comes next.
Latest Videos
Seven B-2 bombers, multiple decoys used in "Midnight Hammer" strike on Iranian nuclear facilities
Trump says U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities "a spectacular military success"
What cyber lessons has the Pentagon learned from recent global conflicts?
The state of cyber defense — C4ISR Conference highlights | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.21.25
Can this gun shoot enemies over a wall? New Marine weapons options
What will the Trump administration's Army look like? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.14.25
Driscoll says the Army has ‘been a bad customer’ in the defense purchasing process
Why the Army is cutting light tanks and other high-price-tag programs
How the new administration is transforming the U.S. Army
Marines show off body armor with lighter vest, plates and more sizes
Take a peek at the “Black Shadow” diver propulsion system for SOF operators
Get hands-on with gas-gun sniper rifles for SOCOM
Can you put a suppressor on a 30mm cannon? One company says yes.
How do you quiet a minigun pouring out 3,000 rounds per minute? Put a huge suppressor on it.
Check out the Gungnir, a variable caliber bullpup rifle design
Trending Now
Five priorities for advancing NATO’s space mission
Eying a Starlink alternative, France to boost Eutelsat stake
York’s experimental communications satellite ready for launch
For Air Force weather experts, the cloud is the future – rain or shine
The F-117 is the stealthy fighter you can now see for yourself