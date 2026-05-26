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New tech at Modern Day Marine 2026 | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.26.26
New tech at Modern Day Marine 2026 | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.26.26
A fan-powered wing that can take troops 200 miles and a system for shooting around corners were on display at the Modern Day Marine 2026.
28 hours ago
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