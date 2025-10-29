Sections
AI & ML
Unmanned
Battlefield Tech
Space
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
Opinion
AI & ML
Unmanned
Robotics
Battlefield Tech
Hypersonics
JADC2 & Comms
IT/Networks
Space
Information Warfare
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
3D Printing
Videos
Opinion
The Compass
Native
Events Calendar
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Army aviation changes and AI developments | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.1.25
Army aviation changes and AI developments | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.1.25
What changes are coming to the Army’s aviation wing? Plus, the challenges of developing AI-powered ground systems. That and more from AUSA 2025.
5 days ago
Latest Videos
Goal-Based Saving: A Blueprint for Your Financial Future — Money Minute
What changes are coming to the Army's aviation wing?
How can soldiers leverage AI in the cyber realm?
The Army wants to fight with AI-driven ground systems. Where does development stand?
53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron plane flies into eye of Hurricane Melissa
Piggy Banks to Paychecks: Helping Kids Learn Smart Money Habits — Money Minute
How a movie cinematographer turned aerial filming skills into a Pentagon partnership
Hear from the new TACOM commander at AUSA 2025
What's on the horizon for the Army's missile contracts?
Missiles, drones and more: The Army takes to the air | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 10.25.25
Plotting the future of drone warfare | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 10.11.25
Detect, identify, track, destroy: improving ways to find and fight drones
A new age of drones emerges on the battlefield
Do European nations have the political firepower to secure their goals?
Defending the defense network from cyber threats: How does the US stack up?
Trending Now
Marine Corps eyeing more recon boats from Australian ‘Whiskey Project’
Clearing the Fog of War
How a movie cinematographer turned aerial filming skills into a Pentagon partnership
Piggy Banks to Paychecks: Helping Kids Learn Smart Money Habits — Money Minute
Hear from the new TACOM commander at AUSA 2025