"Large-scale drone warfare" an eye-opener for Pentagon leaders
Ukraine’s rapid innovations against Russia have prompted the Dept. of Defense to try to adapt faster than the defense base is used to — with mixed results.
17 hours ago
Latest Videos
The U.S. shift towards drone warfare | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.26.25
Are drones the new standard squad weapon?
How the U.S. military is updating drone defense strategy
Airline pilot explains ‘aggressive maneuver’ to avoid B-52 bomber
Updates from inside the VA | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.19.25
VA official outlines effort to revitalize electronic health records for veterans
What’s ahead for the VA’s review of its 76,000 contracts?
Deputy VA Secretary: Department looking to attenuate staffing cuts
VA Deputy Secretary Paul Lawrence: ‘Veterans issues are bipartisan’
Get a look at Elbit’s enhanced binocular night vision goggles
Will special operators fly armed dune buggies into battles of the future?
Vertical lift, fixed-wing flight: Get a look at PteroDynamics' transwing aircraft
New NVGs and a flying dune buggy | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.12.25
What’s in the Pentagon budget for 2026?
Is the beloved A-10 Warthog finally being retired for good?
Trending Now
Pentagon unit seeks Ukraine-like conditions for drone testing
Clearing the Fog of War
The Pentagon’s Golden Dome program office is hiring
Space Force to launch eighth X-37B spaceplane flight next month
Pentagon picks finalists for Replicator 2 counter-drone demo