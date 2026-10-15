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Lockheed Martin unveils new PAC-3 Edge interceptor for Patriot systems
Lockheed Martin unveils new PAC-3 Edge interceptor for Patriot systems
With demand rising for advanced interceptors, Lockheed debuts a missile it says improves on earlier generations of weapons.
10 hours ago
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