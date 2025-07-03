Sections
Will Congress approve of the Pentagon’s budget?
Will Congress approve of the Pentagon’s budget?
The Pentagon has submitted its 2026 budget - but at the end of the day, it’s just a request. How will Congress react? Our panel looks ahead.
6 days ago
Latest Videos
What’s in the Pentagon budget for 2026?
Is the beloved A-10 Warthog finally being retired for good?
Winners and losers of the 2026 defense budget | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.5.25
How do you recruit for a cyber army of the near future?
The evolving nature of the Army’s approach to artificial intelligence
How data is helping the Army create a deadlier force
Manning the digital front lines | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.28.25
Seven B-2 bombers, multiple decoys used in "Midnight Hammer" strike on Iranian nuclear facilities
Trump says U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities "a spectacular military success"
What cyber lessons has the Pentagon learned from recent global conflicts?
The role of emerging tech and AI in cyber security and defense tech
The state of cyber defense — C4ISR Conference highlights | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.21.25
Can this gun shoot enemies over a wall? New Marine weapons options
What will the Trump administration's Army look like? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.14.25
Driscoll says the Army has ‘been a bad customer’ in the defense purchasing process
Trending Now
Air Force review spotlights risks in space agency’s go-fast approach
Tech firm uses AI to make Pentagon budget, spending easier to track
Space Force picks Boeing for $2.8B strategic communications program
Space Force rethinking plans for proliferated satellite communications
‘Made-in-America’ drone maker Neros awaits its big Pentagon break