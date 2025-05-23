Sections
AI & ML
Unmanned
Battlefield Tech
Space
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
Opinion
AI & ML
Unmanned
Robotics
Battlefield Tech
Hypersonics
JADC2 & Comms
IT/Networks
Space
Information Warfare
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
3D Printing
Videos
Opinion
The Compass
Native
Events Calendar
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Check out Pivotal’s one-man aircraft for stealthy missions
Check out Pivotal’s one-man aircraft for stealthy missions
Get a look at the Helix, an electric vertical takeoff aircraft that can fly autonomously and deliver or extract supplies for military missions.
5 days ago
Latest Videos
Telescoping hook, fast ascender offer access tools for special forces troops
New loading and control systems for miniguns: High Ground Defense
Soar under water faster with a personal diver propulsion system - and save your air
Breaching tools and a minigun: Highlights from SOF Week 2025 | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.17
WATCH: Air Force launches unarmed Minuteman III ICBM
New Marine recon vehicle options | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.17.25
Could Marines ride a Cottonmouth into battle? Highlights of Textron’s ARV platform
No need for a driver in this burly vehicle - meet Oshkosh’s ROGUE Fires autonomous truck
What’s in General Dynamics Land Systems’ Marine recon vehicle package? Get an up close look
The future of Marines’ weapons tech? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.10.25
Check out new variants of Polaris’ off-road vehicles
Check out a center-drive, off-road vehicle option for tomorrow’s Marines
Check out Colt's Precision Grenadier System at Modern Day Marine 2025
Check out an alternative to the Marines’ grenade launcher at Modern Day Marine
Securing sensitive facilities in modern times | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.3.25
Trending Now
Navy wants AI tools to boost data processing, resource distribution
How AI voicebots threaten the psyche of US service members and spies
Space Force eyes commercial tech to fill low Earth orbit sensing gaps
Switzerland to expand EU defense ties with new cyber-defense role
Hermeus notches first flight of Quarterhorse high-speed aircraft