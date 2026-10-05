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Ukraine’s ‘Army of Robots’ idea presents fearsome future | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 10.6.26
Ukraine’s ‘Army of Robots’ idea presents fearsome future | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 10.6.26
A former Ukrainian defense official launches a futuristic robotic army initiative. Plus — a retired Green Beret turns to mine clearing as a new mission.
32 hours ago
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