Minigun and cannon suppressors? Weapons tech goes big | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.6.25
Minigun and cannon suppressors? Weapons tech goes big | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.6.25
Arms designers figure out a way to add suppressors to the military’s mightiest weapons, and more specialized SOF tech in this week’s episode.
5 days ago
Latest Videos
Take a peek at the “Black Shadow” diver propulsion system for SOF operators
Get hands-on with gas-gun sniper rifles for SOCOM
Can you put a suppressor on a 30mm cannon? One company says yes.
How do you quiet a minigun pouring out 3,000 rounds per minute? Put a huge suppressor on it.
Check out the Gungnir, a variable caliber bullpup rifle design
Democratic leader talks VA comms blockade and vets’ care | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.31.25
C4 Conference: Manning the Digital Front Line
C4 Conference: AI in the Cyber Battlespace
C4 Conference: Recalibrating Cyber Strategy
Vets’ Affairs Committee member says VA should be reformed with a scalpel, not a chainsaw
Sen. Richard Blumenthal says uncertainty looms over vets’ care
Can Democrats muster bipartisan support on veterans’ issues?
Blumenthal: Cut waste, but don’t destroy VA and DOD
Telescoping hook, fast ascender offer access tools for special forces troops
New loading and control systems for miniguns: High Ground Defense
Trending Now
For Air Force weather experts, the cloud is the future – rain or shine
Two House lawmakers launch Golden Dome caucus
Pentagon prize challenge seeks ‘ready-now’ uncrewed systems
Meta and Anduril work on mixed reality devices for the US military
Space Force shifts upfront range upgrade costs to commercial firms