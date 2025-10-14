The Army’s Next Generation Squad Weapon continues to field to units and see upgrades, including a carbine version that’s currently under development.

The M7 and M250, both of which fire a new 6.8mm-caliber round, are the Army’s replacements for the M4 and M249 Squad Automatic Weapon, respectively, among the close combat force.

Col. Jason Bohannon, program manager for soldier lethality at Program Executive Office Soldier, told Army Times in a recent interview that in addition to ongoing fielding of the weapons systems, some are already having upgrades applied.

The platforms will soon field a new suppressor, for example, that comes equipped with a heat shield. Additionally, improved slings and a new buttstock are on the way, each item developed based on soldier feedback.

Also under development is a carbine version of the M7, which weighs about the same as its M4 predecessor — just over 6 pounds.

So far, more than 2,000 M7 rifles and over 900 M250 automatic rifles have been fielded to units.

One unit to recently field the new weapons was the Minnesota Army National Guard’s 34th Infantry Division, which received some of the first M250s ever issued to the Guard.

Col. John McRae, who oversees training statewide for the Guard, told Army Times that the fielding was a notable example of the total force working together.

Soldiers with the 34th Infantry Division receive instruction on the M250 automatic rifle during a New Equipment Training fielding at Camp Ripley, Minn., September 15, 2025. (Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin/Army)

“The squad is now a more lethal organization because they have the M250,” McRae said. “They can multiply the effects of the squad on the battlefield, engage high-value targets and at a greater range than before.”

The Army Marksmanship Unit’s Instructor Training Group conducted the new equipment training for soldiers, emphasizing fundamental marksmanship but also guiding users on the new optic.

“The optic ensures every soldier has the capability to make first-round hits at distance, whether in single shot or burst,” Sgt. 1st Class Chuck Riegel, ITG’s primary instructor said in a release. “And the cartridge’s terminal performance is incredible — it will defeat pretty much anything they come across.”

Program Manager Soldier Lethality also joined Guard personnel in the fielding.

Sgt. 1st Class Karl Nelson fired the weapon as part of the fielding and said it was a far superior system when comparing it to the M249.

“It just shows that the Minnesota Guard is at the forefront of the Army force, not just the Guard,” Nelson said.

Having the new M250 automatic rifle, meanwhile, helps soldiers continue to maintain overmatch at all levels, McRae said, adding that getting a new weapon such as the M250 ahead of even active duty units was a big shot in the arm for soldier morale.

The move shows that expectations meet reality for guardsmen who join to deploy and conduct real-world training and missions, he noted.

Todd South has written about crime, courts, government and the military for multiple publications since 2004 and was named a 2014 Pulitzer finalist for a co-written project on witness intimidation. Todd is a Marine veteran of the Iraq War.