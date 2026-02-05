ST Engineering exhibited an array of new tech at Singapore Airshow 2026, held Feb. 3-8, including a family of assault rifles and a loitering munition that is nearing full development.

The new tactical loitering munition from Singapore’s best-known defense company — dubbed the EagleStrike, and the first weapon in this category from ST Engineering — should be ready for production in early 2027.

The beyond-line-of-sight airborne weapon was developed at the company’s initiative, but it will presumably be offered to the Singapore Army in due course.

Jackson Tean, assistant vice president of International Business, Advanced Material Engineering, Land Systems, said the loitering munition has reached Technology Readiness Level 7. Further testing and certification will occur this year to fully mature it.

The company listed the munition’s range at 12.4 miles, with a 30-minute loitering time. Traveling at speeds of 67 miles per hour, the EagleStrike possesses a 7-ounce dual-mode shaped-charge warhead optimized for top attack against lightly protected targets.

The EagleStrike is launched from a canister. It is expected that a pod of 16 such canisters could be carried on a suitable vehicle.

ST Engineering has a range of drones in its portfolio, but Singapore’s military has shown a predilection for Israeli-made unmanned aircraft.

At Singapore Airshow 2026, for example, it publicly exhibited for the first time its large Hermes 900 drone from Elbit Systems as well as the Orbiter 4 from Aeronautics. The Hermes 900 is replacing the Singapore air force’s Hermes 450, which was in service for more than 20 years.

Turning to small arms, ST Engineering unveiled a new family of 5.56mm-caliber rifles based on Colt’s AR-15 design. This rifle family contrasts with the SAR-21 bullpup rifle that ST Engineering supplies to the Singapore Armed Forces.

This AME modular family of rifles is designed to equip an army squad with a range of five weapons comprising a carbine, assault rifle, grenade launcher, light machine gun and sharpshooter rifle.

The smallest member is the AME-A510 with a 10.5-inch barrel, which could be ideal for a vehicle crewman, for example. Next, the standard AME-A514 squad rifle boasts a 14.5-inch barrel. Specifications released by ST Engineering state a length of 32.3 inches and a weight of 6.4 pounds unloaded.

The same rifle can have an under-barrel 40mm grenade launcher attached, which changes its nomenclature to AME-A514GL.

More capable is the AME-A516L, which possesses a 16-inch barrel and integrated heat sink so it can act as a squad’s light machine gun.

Finally, the family boasts the AME-A520SS designated marksman rifle with a bipod.

A spokesman told Defense News that these rifles are aimed primarily at the export market. He also confirmed international sales have been achieved already.

Enhancements compared to the original AR-15 include enhanced barrel harmonics, a two-stage trigger, a muzzle brake that reduces recoil by 20% and ambidextrous controls.

A representative said the rifles are designed to be reliable, simple and cost-effective.

