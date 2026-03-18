JERUSALEM — Elbit Systems will develop laser weapons for the Israeli Air Force to be installed on fighter jets and military helicopters, the company said on Tuesday.

Elbit revealed plans to that effect during the presentation of financial statements for 2025, though the company has kept technical details and information about the envisioned timing under wraps.

Israel ordered the system amid its joint military operation with the United States against Iran, “Epic Fury,” in which it is dealing with missile and drones fired from Iran and Lebanon.

Israel already possesses the Iron Beam laser-based defense system against these threats. Developed by Rafael, it became operational at the end of 2025. It consists of ground-based laser guns with 10 to 100 kilowatts of power, enabling a range of 2 to 10 kilometers.

Despite its effectiveness and low interception cost, Iron Beam faces a number of obstacles related mainly to atmospheric conditions on the ground.

“Putting a high-power laser in the air will enable us first to overcome some of the challenges of the ground, like weather and dust and turbulence,” said Bezhalel Machlis, president and CEO of Elbit Systems. “Flying above clouds will enable us to gain more ranges and to be more effective, and also to eliminate the threats far away from our borders.”

He said the requisite engineering work for taking the technology airborne is at an advanced stage. “When the solution will be mature and operational, I believe it will be a breakthrough in the way countries are defeating swarms and other type of threats,” Machlis said.

He hinted at a possible offensive application, too, saying, “High-Power Laser is not just a defensive weapon.”

Tzally Greenberg is the Israel correspondent for Defense News. He has experience reporting on economic affairs as well as defense and cyber companies.