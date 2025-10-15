JERUSALEM — Rafael introduced the L-SPIKE 4X Launched Effect loitering missile at the AUSA exhibition in Washington this week.

The newest addition to the Spike collection comes in two primary warhead configurations: anti-tank and multipurpose.

According to Rafael’s announcement, the L-SPIKE 4X can be launched from legacy Spike launchers on air, land, and naval platforms, and can remain airborne for up to 25 minutes in loitering mode. The company also states that it can engage targets at ranges of up to 40km.

Designed as an automated weapon, it includes an operator-support suite that emphasizes man-in-the-loop control. This enables a single operator to supervise and coordinate up to four missiles simultaneously in one mission while retaining human decision authority, according to the manufacturer.

“L-SPIKE 4X aligns closely with the capabilities required by U.S. and allied forces — resilient, precise, and operator-controlled effects launched from multiple platforms,” a Rafael spokesperson said when asked by Defense News about whether the company is angling for the U.S. Army’s Launched Effects program.

Launched Effects refers to unmanned, autonomous defense systems that can be deployed from air, naval, or ground vehicles and deliver a wide range of capabilities, such as reconnaissance, surveillance, and precision munitions.

Army officials have emphasized the need for more autonomous systems in order to equip every division with Launched Effects by the end of 2026.

Rafael mentions that the L-SPIKE 4X is designed for operation in contested electromagnetic and GPS-denied environments and includes hardened communications to maintain control under interference. Its architecture also supports AI-enabled functions, including automatic target recognition and target image acquisition.

