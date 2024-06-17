PARIS — The missile manufacturer MBDA has unveiled an artificial intelligence-based capability to allow military forces to see hidden targets in challenging combat environments.

The multinational firm presented its Ground Warden beyond line-of-sight technology here during the Eurosatory defense and security conference.

In one scenario presented by MBDA, a firing post is located above a village, concealed within hilly terrain. As an enemy target is detected from the shooter’s point of view, that data is relayed to a control system.

When the first missile is launched, it processes images in real time during its flight trajectory and before hitting the identified threat. That data is then fed to the new man-portable module, dubbed Ground Warden, and used to inform any subsequent missiles of concealed threats.

The Ground Warden, shown, is based on MBDA’s combat-proven Akeron anti-tank guided missile system. (MBDA)

The Ground Warden is based on MBDA’s combat-proven Akeron anti-tank guided missile system and is the company’s answer to a “growing need for reactivity” in increasingly fast-paced combat.

A second simulation presented to reporters stemmed from an unmanned aerial vehicle’s perspective around an area heavily populated by trees, which company representatives said make it difficult for missiles to reach their targets.

This scenario was meant to show the Ground Warden can work alongside drones. In this context, the UAV can provide an overview and recording of the operational environment that it then relays to the AI module and command system. The Ground Warden can further provide insights to the gunner of where the target — in this case a tank — can be intercepted and when to fire.

MBDA makes a similarly named platform, the Sky Warden, which is a counter-drone system designed to control a large range of sensors and effectors.

