Sections
AI & ML
Unmanned
Battlefield Tech
Space
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
Opinion
AI & ML
Unmanned
Robotics
Battlefield Tech
Hypersonics
JADC2 & Comms
IT/Networks
Space
Information Warfare
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
3D Printing
Videos
Opinion
The Compass
Native
Events Calendar
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Securing sensitive facilities in modern times | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.3.25
Securing sensitive facilities in modern times | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.3.25
In a world of swiftly-advancing tech, how do businesses and government agencies secure their facilities? Two experts talk through strategies.
2 days ago
Latest Videos
What role can AI play in securing sensitive defense and manufacturing sites?
How AI can help predict threats before they happen at defense facilities
The basics of securing sensitive sites in a time of evolving tech
A thirteen-digit defense budget? What $1 trillion dollars could do for the military
Cutting costs or adding cash? Pentagon looks to have it both ways
Funding goals meet congressional reality: operating on a temporary budget
A trillion-dollar defense budget? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.26.25
Republican leader talks VA staffing cuts and vets’ care | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.19.25
VA staffing cuts won’t hurt care says House Veterans’ Committee Chairman
House Veterans’ Chair vows tight oversight on budget as VA eyes efficiency
Veterans’ Affairs chairman sees friction, opportunity with Democratic lawmakers
Gruntworks shows off new Marine body armor with lighter plates, more fits
Battery-powered jet board surfaces as possible special forces option
Are these new thermal optics both cheap and good?
Senator blocks VA nominees after staffing cut plans | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.5.25
Trending Now
Stratolaunch hits milestone with fully reusable hypersonic testbed
Stratolaunch’s Roc set to launch Talon-A on first hypersonic flight
Anduril announces lighter, smaller Pulsar jammer
Golden Dome costs driven by interceptors, not launch, analysts say
Pentagon seeks drone-killing technology that’s safe for civilians