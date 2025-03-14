Sections
Despite being gravely wounded, this Ranger refused to leave his men in the Vietnamese jungle
Despite being gravely wounded, this Ranger refused to leave his men in the Vietnamese jungle
Capt. Paris D. Davis was twice nominated for his actions in South Vietnam in June 1965. He was finally awarded the Medal of Honor on Feb. 14, 2023.
29 hours ago
Latest Videos
VA secretary addresses whether cuts will hit veteran support programs
VA secretary addresses whether cuts will hit veteran support programs
VA secretary talks about the nature of coming cuts to veterans administration
Firings and spending cuts loom at the Pentagon | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.29.25
What might budget cuts at the Pentagon look like?
Peering into the future of changes at the Pentagon
A raft of personnel changes sweeps the Pentagon
Is an 'Iron Dome' the future of strategic homeland missile defense?
What is the cost of the next step in missile defense?
Is it time to develop space-based missile defense?
Is Trump's 'Iron Dome' the future of missile defense? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.22.25
Not even a bullet through the mouth could stop this soldier in Vietnam
Testing the fighting style of the Army of the future
New congressional leaders look to recruitment, retention goals for 2025
‘Courage is our obligation’: What the horrors of Fallujah taught one young soldier
Trending Now
Defense Innovation Unit picks four firms to test one-way drones
Space Force teaming with Air Force on Joint Simulation Environment
Space Force eyes commercial options for space surveillance mission
Geospatial-intelligence agency aims for more AI resources in 2025
Palantir delivers first 2 next-gen targeting systems to Army