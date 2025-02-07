Sections
AI & ML
Unmanned
Battlefield Tech
Space
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
Opinion
AI & ML
Unmanned
Robotics
Battlefield Tech
Hypersonics
JADC2 & Comms
IT/Networks
Space
Information Warfare
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
3D Printing
Videos
Opinion
The Compass
Native
Events Calendar
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Texas troops’ immigration arrest powers, and NATO’s defense spending - Headlines
Texas troops’ immigration arrest powers, and NATO’s defense spending - Headlines
National Guard troops from Texas get the authority to make immigration arrests, and NATO addresses defense spending levels. Those and more headlines.
6 days ago
Latest Videos
‘Courage is our obligation’: What the horrors of Fallujah taught one young soldier
See American F-35s land on a Japanese warship
Change comes to the VA as new Secretary takes the helm
Pentagon contemplates a Gaza plan, and deportees arrive in Guantanamo
Learn the Finnish Army’s concept of resilience in harsh conditions: “Sisu”
From transgender troops to DEI, change comes to the military
The Army tests new vehicles and tech in European exercise
Trump executive prevents families of U.S. troops from leaving Afghanistan
This Ranger hurled a Taliban’s grenade back at the them. His survival depended on cultivated courage
Trapped in a kill zone in Vietnam, this soldier learned that bravery is more than physical
What is auto loan preapproval, and should I consider it? — Money Minute
Northrop Grumman looks to expand UUV capability with updated tech
Could repurposed oil rigs become the Navy’s new floating logistics hubs?
US special forces train with NATO to protect underwater infrastructure
Check out the Navy’s Hollywood-level preview of how it wants to fight in the 2040s
Trending Now
L3Harris unveils Amorphous autonomy software to manage drone swarms
Greek court backs extraditing Russian bitcoin suspect to US
Space Development Agency launches study on Trump’s Iron Dome order
Space Force acquisition office ‘aggressively’ pushing reform efforts
Pentagon acquisition office orders review of Space Development Agency