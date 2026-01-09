Navy pilots have successfully completed training to wield multiple drones from the cockpits of F-35 Lightning II fighter planes using touchscreen tablets.

The landmark tactical exercise took place at the Pentagon’s Joint Simulation Environment (JSE) at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division in Maryland. The advanced modeling and simulation technology at the JSE enables pilots to effectively gain flying experience on a variety of missions and practice tactics in a secure environment.

“Modern warfare is demanding more from our aviators. This milestone shows the Joint Simulation Environment’s impact on equipping them with the advanced tactics they need to win future battles,” NAWCAD Commander Rear Adm. Todd Evans stated in a release.

The tactical exercise saw the F-35 pilots use the tablets to control multiple Collaborative Combat Aircraft at once. These autonomous unmanned systems, operating with artificial intelligence, can be used as “loyal wingmen” by aviators.

Both pilots and drones engaged in combat as partners during the training, communicating with each other and striking targets with precision-guided missiles.

Last year saw major developments in tactical human-machine teaming in the air, with U.S. Air Force pilots integrating two Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie drones into combat maneuvers at Florida’s Eglin Air Force Base. It also saw increased integration between Marine F-35 and Air Force F-22 pilots, who operated as a joint force for the first time last year in training at the JSE.

The JSE plans to add new aircraft and weapons systems to its training center in fiscal year 2026, which include the EA-18G Growler, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye and the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet.

