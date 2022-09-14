DARWIN, Australia — Defense News attended the multinational air combat exercise Pitch Black, which took part in Australia from Aug. 19 to Sept. 8. Our Asia correspondent, Mike Yeo, was onboard an Australian KC-30 tanker, during which he was able to take some of these photos. He took other shots from a control tower at RAAF Base Darwin or on the ground during the exercise.
A Royal Australian Air Force F-35A prepares to refuel in midair from a KC-30A tanker over Australia’s Northern Territory during the multinational air combat exercise Pitch Black. (Mike Yeo/Staff)
