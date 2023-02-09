A military parade is held to mark the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea’s army in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Feb. 8, 2023. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his young daughter took center stage at a huge military parade, fueling speculation she’s being primed as a future leader as her father showed off his latest, largest nuclear missiles.
The parade featured the newest hardware in Kim’s arsenal, including what experts say was possibly a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile he could test in the coming months. Around a dozen ICBMs were displayed, an unprecedented number that underscores how Kim continues to expand his military capabilities despite limited resources.
Air-launched effects are considered a critical piece of the U.S. Army's overhaul of the helicopter fleet.
The Pentagon is trying to justify its decision to lawmakers critical of how long it took the Biden administration to act.
Why doesn’t the U.S. focus more on munitions? A large factor is armed force service identity.
A Japanese document showed graphical representations of what appears to be loitering munitions and medium-altitude, long-endurance drones as replacements.