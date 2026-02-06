The U.S. Air Force is prohibiting the use of smart glasses while airmen are in uniform, citing security concerns.

In a dress and appearance policy update, the service banned the use of smart glasses with photo, video or artificial intelligence capabilities while in uniform.

The Jan. 9 memo did not specifically list the reasoning behind the move, but an Air Force spokesperson told Military Times Friday that the change is being made for operational security purposes.

Other statements from Air Force leaders signal the concern for operational security requirements in military environments.

Dana Thayer, 104th Fighter Wing information chief, wrote in a statement on Wednesday that smart glasses, like Meta AIs, bring convenience but also security concerns.

Meta AI glasses, which feature cameras, microphones and cloud-connected artificial intelligence, present risks to OPSEC requirements on military installations, according to Thayer.

Thayer wrote that constant audio and video capture is included in AI-enabled glasses, which can record and store sensitive information without the user knowing.

“Such information, if stored or transmitted in unauthorized environments, could be exploited by adversaries,” Thayer said in the release.

The smart glasses ban comes after the Air Force and other services in recent years barred the use of other smart electronics and devices, such as Fitbits and fitness-trackers, which rely on geolocation.

“The rapidly evolving market of devices, applications and services with geolocation capabilities presents a significant risk to the Department of Defense personnel on and off duty, and to our military operations globally,” the Pentagon said at the time.

The force also clarified in the new policy that, while in uniform, phones and other personal electronic media devices are only allowed for emergencies or for necessary official notifications.

This limitation extends to earpieces, speaker phones or text messages while walking in uniform, the memo says.

Across the military, services have been experimenting with smart electronics usage. The U.S. Army, for example, is testing usage of Meta’s glasses for Infantry Squad Vehicle repairs.

The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps have not explicitly banned the use of smart glasses but have recorded concerns about other smart devices in their policies.

The Corps has listed that any device with the ability to store, record or transmit text, images, video or audio data is prohibited as identified by commanders as “creating unacceptable risks to mission or good order and discipline,” according to their 2024 electronic policy.

Per the Navy’s policy, sailors are allowed to use communication devices, such as cell phones or pagers, but the use of Bluetooth technology while in uniform indoors or outdoors is prohibited unless specifically authorized for official duties.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.