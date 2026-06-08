The U.S. Department of State approved a possible sale of nearly $2 billion worth of counter-unmanned aerial systems to Kuwait.

Kuwait requested the c-UAS platforms, built by Anduril, in an effort to improve the country’s ability to counter current and future threats, according to a Friday release. The request followed attacks last week carried out by Iran on Kuwait infrastructure.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major non-NATO ally that has been an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East,” a statement from the State Department reads.

The approval comes days after Iran launched a drone and missile attack on June 3 that damaged the Kuwait International Airport, killing one and injuring more than 60 people.

Three days later, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said it targeted U.S. bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in response to U.S. strikes. There were no casualties, but the Saturday attack did cause some material damage, according to Kuwait’s army.

Gulf nations have been the target of strikes throughout the ceasefire and during negotiations between the U.S. and Iran to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, showcasing the frustration among the countries and a need for more defense capabilities, like this deal.

“The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region,” the announcement says.

The estimated $1.98 billion sale will include “non-major defense equipment,” such as lattice command and control, personnel training and software development, and it will supply Kuwait with electronic and kinetic “defeat capabilities” against unmanned aerial systems.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.