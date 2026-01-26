JERUSALEM — Elbit Systems has completed the full acquisition of drone maker UAV Tactical Systems (UTACS) in the U.K., with plans to produce models for customers across Europe at the Leicester plant.

UTACS was founded roughly two decades ago as a joint venture between the French Thales Group and Elbit, primarily to compete for drone contracts for the British Army. The venture’s main product was the Watchkeeper, which became fully operational in late 2018.

Elbit’s full ownership of UTACS comes about a year after the British government decided to gradually phase its Watchkeepers out of service.

The Israeli company’s latest drone deals include a purchase of Hermes 900 aircraft by the Singapore military. Elbit is also active in related arenas such as loitering munition with its SkyStriker family and the reconnaissance and intelligence drones with its Skylark and the Magni-X.

The Israeli and French companies did not specify the buyout amount, but Elbit notes that the UTACS purchase came after receiving all required approvals.

